Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fresnillo in a report released on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

