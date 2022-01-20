Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Alstom (EPA:ALO) a €46.00 Price Target

Alstom (EPA:ALO) has been assigned a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price target on Alstom in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alstom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €43.44 ($49.36).

Shares of ALO stock traded up €0.03 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching €33.54 ($38.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. Alstom has a 12-month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12-month high of €37.37 ($42.47). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €32.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is €33.50.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

