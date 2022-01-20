Jefferies Financial Group Comments on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.71.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

RADA Electronic Industries stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

