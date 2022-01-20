Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AstraZeneca in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $184.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.