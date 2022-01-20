Jeffrey E. Eberwein Buys 500 Shares of Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $13,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of HSON opened at $25.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a PE ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.38. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Hudson Global had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $45.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $610,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 114,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 416,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Global by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSON shares. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc is a talent solutions company, which engages in the provision of recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Its services include permanent recruitment, contracting, recruitment process outsourcing, and talent management solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.