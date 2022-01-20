JOE Trading Down 20.4% This Week (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, JOE has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. JOE has a market capitalization of $199.62 million and $11.26 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,134.50 or 0.07461061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00063152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,993.71 or 0.99957775 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00066279 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007803 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 157,440,672 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

