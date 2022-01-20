John Stephen West Sells 35,484 Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $416,227.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Stephen West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56.

On Tuesday, November 30th, John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, John Stephen West sold 2,348 shares of Personalis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $40,009.92.

Shares of PSNL stock opened at $10.76 on Thursday. Personalis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). The business had revenue of $22.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 128.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 79.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 1,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

