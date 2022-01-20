John Tognetti Acquires 61,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director John Tognetti purchased 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,835.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,045,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,242,546.56.

John Tognetti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, John Tognetti purchased 53,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,323.35.

On Wednesday, December 29th, John Tognetti purchased 5,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,500.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Tognetti purchased 400,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$160,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, John Tognetti bought 24,500 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,456.60.

On Tuesday, November 16th, John Tognetti bought 26,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,642.80.

On Thursday, November 4th, John Tognetti bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00.

MRZ stock opened at C$0.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.31 and a 52-week high of C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.