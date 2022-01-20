JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $187.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $148.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.27 and a 200 day moving average of $160.73.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 564,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,868,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,663,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,337,000 after buying an additional 73,838 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

