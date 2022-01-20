JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $275.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp started coverage on F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.34.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $222.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $174.34 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.59.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.74, for a total value of $294,666.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total transaction of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,698 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in F5 Networks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,097 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in F5 Networks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in F5 Networks by 87.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $166,401,000 after acquiring an additional 382,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 8,285.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 255,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.