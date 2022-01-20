JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 321.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the third quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 18.6% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period.

BATS JPHY opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.85. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51.

