Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The company has a market cap of £960.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.64.

Just Group Company Profile

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

