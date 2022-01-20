Just Group (LON:JUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Just Group (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JUST. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.18) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON JUST opened at GBX 92.45 ($1.26) on Tuesday. Just Group has a 12 month low of GBX 71.94 ($0.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 113 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74. The company has a market cap of £960.13 million and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 82.64.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

