Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $60.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.23.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,085.43% and a negative return on equity of 141.93%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897. Corporate insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 310.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

