Kalmar (KALM) Price Hits $1.22 on Top Exchanges

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Kalmar has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Kalmar coin can currently be purchased for $1.22 or 0.00002816 BTC on major exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $24,466.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,892 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

