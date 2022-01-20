Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:KARO traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.11. 22,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Karooooo has a 52-week low of $28.03 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Karooooo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,110,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

KARO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.46.

About Karooooo

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

