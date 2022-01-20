Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
KARO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 22,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.
About Karooooo
Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.
