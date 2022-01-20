Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KARO traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 22,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59. Karooooo has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KARO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Karooooo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Karooooo from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karooooo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karooooo Ltd. develops a vehicle fleet management software solution. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

