Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $518,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 13,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $2,056,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $138,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,956 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,591. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $112.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.84 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

