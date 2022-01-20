KBC Group NV Acquires New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter worth about $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at 6.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oatly Group AB has a 1 year low of 6.85 and a 1 year high of 29.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Oatly Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 19.71.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

