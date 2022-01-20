KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,833 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 599.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $125.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $117.87.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

