KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,413 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 15,499 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 21.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,784 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 22.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 181,066 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the period. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Shares of HAL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $29.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.