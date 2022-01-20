KBC Group NV Sells 7,852 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 247,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,327,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in AGCO by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,669,000 after purchasing an additional 53,002 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AGCO by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. OTR Global cut shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $121.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $101.69 and a 1 year high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.08%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

