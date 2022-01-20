Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,481 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 0.9% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,381,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476,213 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 600.7% in the second quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,747,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,125 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 236.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,083,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,575 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 504.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,818,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,868,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 25,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.71. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -545.45%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.