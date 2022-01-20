Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,298 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of OceanFirst Financial worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 261,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,177,000 after acquiring an additional 350,137 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.31. The stock had a trading volume of 792 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,925. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $87.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.92.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

