Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $5.50 Million Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 77.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NSA traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.16. 1,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,141. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

