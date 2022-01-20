Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $6.15 Million Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Provident Financial Services worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter worth $146,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.98. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

