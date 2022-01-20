Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 27,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on TACO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TACO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.49. 5,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,632,760. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.54 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

