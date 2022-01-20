Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 3,468 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $5,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after acquiring an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE ALE traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.92. 401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.84 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.19.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

