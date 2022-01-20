Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,629 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,662 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,629 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.1% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after acquiring an additional 94,943 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 577,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 30,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Richard B. Murphy sold 2,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $200,181.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,581. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $103.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

