Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 7,840 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,840 shares during the quarter. Olin accounts for 1.2% of Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Olin worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 177.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Olin by 14.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 91,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $5,531,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 65,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $4,016,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Olin stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $51.58. 14,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,913. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.39. Olin Co. has a one year low of $22.76 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

