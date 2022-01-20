Keep4r Trading 5.8% Higher Over Last Week (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Keep4r coin can now be purchased for $11.11 or 0.00026025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $960,333.23 and $2,571.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00114730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r (CRYPTO:KP4R) is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/# . Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

