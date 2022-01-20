KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.72.

JBHT stock opened at $200.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $208.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day moving average is $183.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

