KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $91.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.
ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.
