KeyCorp Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $91.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COP. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $39.70 and a 52-week high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

