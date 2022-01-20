Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) Short Interest Update

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the December 15th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KYCCF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keyence from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keyence from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.00.

KYCCF opened at $551.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $622.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $600.66. Keyence has a 1-year low of $437.00 and a 1-year high of $711.32.

KEYENCE Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of industrial automation and inspection equipment. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment and Others business divisions. The Manufacture and Sale of Electronic Equipment division handles software development and product sales through its subsidiaries.

