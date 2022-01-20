Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Price Target Increased to GBX 900 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) had its price objective raised by Peel Hunt from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an add rating on the stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at GBX 883 ($12.05) on Wednesday. Keystone Law Group has a 12 month low of GBX 520 ($7.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 904.60 ($12.34). The stock has a market cap of £276.15 million and a P/E ratio of 45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 815.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 789.24.

In other Keystone Law Group news, insider Simon Robert Philips sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.92), for a total value of £2,000,000 ($2,728,885.25).

Keystone Law Group plc provides legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

