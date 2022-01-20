Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.43 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

