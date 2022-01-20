King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.90.

NYSE:DG opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.68. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $240.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

