King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.22%.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.