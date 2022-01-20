King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 101,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,960,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,419,000 after purchasing an additional 66,351 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 117,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,891,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,267,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $128.16 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $104.98 and a 12 month high of $132.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

