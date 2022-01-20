King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $796,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,109 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,393 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in HP were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 212,936 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,826,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in HP by 65.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after buying an additional 978,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 16.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 30,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.50. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

