King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,652,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,019,000 after acquiring an additional 206,402 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,534 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 447,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,146 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 331,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,525,000 after acquiring an additional 29,458 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $208.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.49 and a 1 year high of $222.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

