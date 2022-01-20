Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIGRY shares. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.