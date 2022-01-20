Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €84.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €105.00 ($119.32).

KGX opened at €88.26 ($100.30) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €97.01 and a 200 day moving average of €91.30. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

