KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

