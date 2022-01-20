KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in KLA were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 124,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 9.8% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of KLA by 69.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,019,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 14.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KLAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $399.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.48.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLAC stock opened at $393.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.