Kleros (PNK) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a total market cap of $72.25 million and $1.36 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00011364 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005862 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.00557031 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.