Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,939 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,645. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $57.34 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 10.64%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

