Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded to Buy at Societe Generale

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNRRY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nord/LB raised shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €99.00 ($112.50) to €97.00 ($110.23) in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNRRY traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 132,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,536. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $35.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.