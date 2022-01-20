KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engaged in owning, acquiring and operating shuttle tankers, designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. KNOT Offshore Partners LP is based in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $532.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $12.34 and a 1 year high of $20.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,866 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,355,017 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,073,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

