Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.45 ($49.37).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

