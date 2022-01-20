Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 110.02% from the stock’s current price.

KORE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kore Group in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kore Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Kore Group alerts:

Shares of KORE stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kore Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Kore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.